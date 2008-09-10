iPod Touch Second Generation Rocks Our Socks Off

The new iPod touch is out. It has a new design: chrome rim, with a tapered back similar to the iPhone, but thinner. It now includes external volume controls as well. It also has Nike+ integrated with no transmitter needed (you still need the in-shoe transmitter,) as well as on-the-fly genius playlist creation, all included in the new iPhone 2.1 software. It also comes with new prices, available today: US$229 for the 8GB, US$299 for the 16GB, and US$399 for the 32GB. That's US$100 cheaper than before. Here are all the features: