Tall and slender like the first generation, curved a bit like the second generation, with the bigger screen of the third generation: the new iPod nano is clearly a product of its ancestry. And it's no longer a stubby fatty, with Jobs himself calling it the "thinnest iPod ever"—helped a bit by those curves. Check out our hands-on to see if this is an iPod you're going to like slipping into the pocket of your skinny jeans. Hands-on gallery of new nano vs last-gen "fat" nano below:

[Apple]