After the dust settled on Apple's "Let's Rock" event yesterday, it seemed as though the poor iPod classic was getting kicked to the curb—so to speak. However, Crave UK claims that Apple reps at the event told them that Genius playlists would come to the device via a free software upgrade. It's a glimmer of hope for classic fans who feel a bit gypped, but the source here seems sketchy, so I wouldn't don't take this rumour to the bank. [Crave UK]