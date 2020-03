The iPod classic looks like it's getting the runt's end of the "Let's Rock" magic wand today—with boosted storage to 120GB for $250, up from 80GB for the same price. And it's death for the 160GB thickie, matching the Zune's lineup to a tee. Same form factor and colours as last time. Now, the largest iPod money can buy has been downgraded by 40GB—seem like a strange move to backtrack like this to anyone else?