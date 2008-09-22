iPhone Users with Non-iPhone Plans Get Friendly Warning Notes From AT&T

I'm not sure how far to read into this, but a Boy Genius reader who uses an iPhone with a non-iPhone data plan sent in a note he or she received from AT&T. It was friendly and definitely not a threat, but it does border on stalkery, with a hint of forboding:

Subject: Important information regarding your iPhone 3G The new AT&T - Your world. Delivered. Our service records indicate that you are using an iPhone 3G with a data plan designed for other devices. To avoid unexpected data overage charges and enable Visual Voicemail, please contact your telecom manager, or an AT&T representative at 1-800-331-0500. Thank you for choosing wireless from AT&T. We appreciate your business. Sincerely,

AT&T Customer Service

Now, that may be all there is to it, just a simple warning about the chance you may get unexpected charges. BGR goes a bit deeper, suggesting this is the first sign of a crackdown:

If you were enjoying paying only $US15 for AT&T's MEdia Net Unlimited, enjoy it while you can! Pretty soon, AT&T will be making sure that you'll all be paying twice that amount for their sub-par 3G service for the iPhone.

I wouldn't go that far with only this as evidence, but I certainly wouldn't discount BGR entirely, either. All I can say is, watch out! [BGR]