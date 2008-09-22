iPhone Home Activation Is Coming, Needs Store Visit, And No 32GB iPhone Says Rumour

Over at BoyGeniusReport they've got more info on the iPhone 3G home activation story: it turns out it is true-ish. A source has apparently confirmed to BGR that home activation is indeed coming...but it's only the pre-activation billing and credit part. In other words you'll still have to turn up at an Apple store (presumably with a verification printout, or some such) to buy and unbrick the phone. That should speed up the in-store part a fair amount, but still needs you to actually go there. The same source also commented on the 32GB iPhone rumour and dismissed it as "probably untrue"—it's just connected to stock movements as the mini power adaptor is recalled. [BGR]