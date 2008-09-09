iPhone Hack Gives R/C Car Tilt-to-Turn Goodness

It took 10 months since we showed you the N95 R/C car hack, but now someone's done the inevitable thing and made an iPhone version. The DIY hack is pretty inventive: the iPhone's Wi-Fi link is used to send data to a PC, where some software sends serial data to an Arduino board which then adjusts the original R/C box for the toy car. Convoluted, but neat: the tilt-to-turn feature being priceless. There're some pretty good guidelines at the project page if you're in the mood for some DIY gadget fun, and I'd just like to point out that the iPhone has 3D accelerometers, which might be fun for aircraft... [Project via Hacknmod]