iPhone Hack Gives R/C Car Tilt-to-Turn Goodness

It took 10 months since we showed you the N95 R/C car hack, but now someone's done the inevitable thing and made an iPhone version. The DIY hack is pretty inventive: the iPhone's Wi-Fi link is used to send data to a PC, where some software sends serial data to an Arduino board which then adjusts the original R/C box for the toy car. Convoluted, but neat: the tilt-to-turn feature being priceless. There're some pretty good guidelines at the project page if you're in the mood for some DIY gadget fun, and I'd just like to point out that the iPhone has 3D accelerometers, which might be fun for aircraft... [Project via Hacknmod]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

