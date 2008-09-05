iPhone Election '08 App: Watch Your Faith in America Get Destroyed in Real Time

If you're ever pulled away from the constant spew of talking heads, meaningless statistics and rhetorical bile parading itself as election news in order to fill the gaping 24/7 news cycle—you know, to do something other than wallow in political witticisms not half as sharp as Jon Stewart's—the 99-cent Election '08 iPhone app will ease your withdrawal with slickly presented, constantly updating poll trackers, (theoretical) electoral vote counts (Obama's winning), and other stats by state, from the perspective of whoever you're rooting for—Scarlett Johanssen's email buddy, or the first candidate to successfully employ Emperor Palpatine's everlasting life clone technology. [iTunes via CG]