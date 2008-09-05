iPhone Election '08 App: Watch Your Faith in America Get Destroyed in Real Time

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

If you're ever pulled away from the constant spew of talking heads, meaningless statistics and rhetorical bile parading itself as election news in order to fill the gaping 24/7 news cycle—you know, to do something other than wallow in political witticisms not half as sharp as Jon Stewart's—the 99-cent Election '08 iPhone app will ease your withdrawal with slickly presented, constantly updating poll trackers, (theoretical) electoral vote counts (Obama's winning), and other stats by state, from the perspective of whoever you're rooting for—Scarlett Johanssen's email buddy, or the first candidate to successfully employ Emperor Palpatine's everlasting life clone technology. [iTunes via CG]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

