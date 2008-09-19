How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

iPhone Breakout Knockoffs Being Nastygrammed By Atari

Programmers who made knockoffs of the Atari game Breakout are getting nasty letters from the game developer to remove their apps from the iPhone App Store. So far touchArcade says BreakClassic, BreakTouch 3D and Super Pong 2 have all been targeted, which is similar to the situation where the Tetris knockoff Tris was also pulled due to the Tetris company. On a similar note, the lightsaber app PhoneSaber was removed by request of Lucas Arts, and went back with new art assets and official help. We don't think Atari will be so kind. [TouchArcade via Kotaku]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles