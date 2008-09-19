iPhone Breakout Knockoffs Being Nastygrammed By Atari

Programmers who made knockoffs of the Atari game Breakout are getting nasty letters from the game developer to remove their apps from the iPhone App Store. So far touchArcade says BreakClassic, BreakTouch 3D and Super Pong 2 have all been targeted, which is similar to the situation where the Tetris knockoff Tris was also pulled due to the Tetris company. On a similar note, the lightsaber app PhoneSaber was removed by request of Lucas Arts, and went back with new art assets and official help. We don't think Atari will be so kind. [TouchArcade via Kotaku]