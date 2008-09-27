iPhone Battery Lawsuit Dismissed, Steve Won't Send Luca Brasi

The Apple part of the iPhone battery class-action lawsuit has been dismissed by U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, who looked at the claims brought by Jose Trujillo and deemed them as dumbtastically stoopeed. Not exactly in those words, but I know that's exactly what he meant with his words:

Apple disclosed on the outside of the iPhone package that the "battery has limited recharge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced by Apple service provider." Under the circumstances, no reasonable jury could find that deception occurred.

However, AT&T is still a defendant in the case. Judge Kennelly denied the company's motion to compel arbitration, saying that at the time of purchase Trujillo didn't have access to the terms of service documentation. The next hearing will be on September 29. [Bloomberg]