We were hoping for it, and it looks as though will actually get the iPhone 2.1 update on Friday. Word is that the free update will "fix a lot of bugs." Expect less call drops, crashes, better battery life, and a faster sync (thank God). Still no copy and paste though. Bumnmer. UPDATE: Current iPod touch owners will have to spend US$10 to get the 2.1 software via iTunes—unless you purchased 2.0. For those users it is a free update. It is also included free with the purchase of a new unit.