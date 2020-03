Devices to digitise your old photo collections aren't new, but Ion Audio's new Slides2PC makes it about as simple and cheap as you might imagine. It takes a sled full of 35mm film negatives or slides, and turns them into 5-megapixel image files at the push of a button, with auto exposure control and colour correction. So it's no pro-resolution image-cruncher, but 5-megapixels is perfectly serviceable—especially when the USB-connecting gizmo costs just $US100. [Everything USB]