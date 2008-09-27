How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Internet Explorer Mobile 6 First Screens

It's not out yet, but this is how Microsoft Internet Explorer Mobile 6 looks. It will be part of Windows Mobile 6.1, finally replacing the old browser codebase from 1997's Internet Explorer 4, bringing much-needed modern standards support. It has two modes of operation, which can be specified in a preferences screen: Mobile Device and Desktop Computer.

In desktop mode, IE Mobile 6 identifies itself as "Mozilla/4.0 (compatible; MSIE 6.0; Windows NT 5.1)" while the mobile mode says it's "[Device Name](compatible; MSIE 6.0; Windows CE; IEMobile 8.12; MSIEMobile 6.0)". I wish Safari had this on the iPhone, especially to avoid reading the mobile version of Gizmodo.

According to The Unwired, the page rendering is quite good. You can head there for a few more screenshots. [The Unwired]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles