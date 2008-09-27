Internet Explorer Mobile 6 First Screens

It's not out yet, but this is how Microsoft Internet Explorer Mobile 6 looks. It will be part of Windows Mobile 6.1, finally replacing the old browser codebase from 1997's Internet Explorer 4, bringing much-needed modern standards support. It has two modes of operation, which can be specified in a preferences screen: Mobile Device and Desktop Computer.

In desktop mode, IE Mobile 6 identifies itself as "Mozilla/4.0 (compatible; MSIE 6.0; Windows NT 5.1)" while the mobile mode says it's "[Device Name](compatible; MSIE 6.0; Windows CE; IEMobile 8.12; MSIEMobile 6.0)". I wish Safari had this on the iPhone, especially to avoid reading the mobile version of Gizmodo.

According to The Unwired, the page rendering is quite good. You can head there for a few more screenshots. [The Unwired]