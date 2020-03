According to CNET sources, Intel's six-core "Dunnington"processor will begin rolling out to servers on September 15th under the Xeon 7400 series. The new chip is Intel's first foray beyond four cores as well as their first to fuse multiple cores on a single die. It also features 16MB of L3 cache to help boost performance. The design is the last of the Penryn-class, and if the rumours hold true, we should see Core i7 (Nehalem) by the end of the year. [CNET via Electronista]