Intel's Atom Roadmap Revealed: Next Gen 'Pineview' Chips Due Fall 2009

Yesterday it was AMD, and today PC Watch has got hold of Intel's Atom roadmap: looks like the next-generation of chips, dubbed "Pineview," will hit in Q3 of next year. The 45nm processors will follow the route taken by the current gen, using hyperthreading to double up single and dual processor cores so that the OS sees them as dual-core and quad-cores. The microarchitecture is an update on the current Silverthorne system: like the bigger Nehalem chips, it ditches the idea of a frontside bus, instead using a Direct Media Interface to connect to I-O chips. It'll also integrate graphics core and memory manager right into the chip packaging. Wonder what AMD will come up with to counter that? [PCWatch via RegHardware]