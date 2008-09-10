How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Installed Xbox 360 Games: Old Titles Load Much Faster, New Ones Not So Much

When The New Xbox Experience update hits at an unspecified time this fall, gamers will be able to install full titles to their system hard drives. And there's no doubt—every game will load faster because of the faster transfer times compared to DVD. But some will see marked improvements while others will be moderate to unnoticeable. Microsoft Germany explains:

There are prominent examples, for instance: Project Gotham Racing 3, one of the first games for the Xbox 360. There the load times have been very long; those are going to get reduced immensely. Recent games are already optimised; there the gain is relatively small.

New games will see less of a benefit because related game information is written to DVDs in closer proximity. And just a factoid if you didn't know it—titles on the PS3 often double-write information, exploiting the space on Blu-ray discs to compensate for the slow tech. [Golem via GamersGlobe -Thanks Eric!]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles