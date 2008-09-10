Installed Xbox 360 Games: Old Titles Load Much Faster, New Ones Not So Much

When The New Xbox Experience update hits at an unspecified time this fall, gamers will be able to install full titles to their system hard drives. And there's no doubt—every game will load faster because of the faster transfer times compared to DVD. But some will see marked improvements while others will be moderate to unnoticeable. Microsoft Germany explains:

There are prominent examples, for instance: Project Gotham Racing 3, one of the first games for the Xbox 360. There the load times have been very long; those are going to get reduced immensely. Recent games are already optimised; there the gain is relatively small.

New games will see less of a benefit because related game information is written to DVDs in closer proximity. And just a factoid if you didn't know it—titles on the PS3 often double-write information, exploiting the space on Blu-ray discs to compensate for the slow tech. [Golem via GamersGlobe -Thanks Eric!]