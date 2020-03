Until 6AM September 9th, according to Dell's own blog, if you buy a Studio 15, XPS M1530 or XPS M1330 machine from Dell, you can buy an Inspiron Mini 9 for a suitable mini price of US$99. It's a mini bargain.

AU: Not sure if this will follow through to the AU site, but I don't think it will, somehow...

[Direct2Dell]