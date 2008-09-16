Purveyors of fine gaming peripherals In2Games have let slip the first image of their planned Wii nunchuk-like controller that will allow for motion control on the PS3 and Xbox 360. They appear to be claiming control via "proprietary and cutting-edge patent-pending ultrasonic technology"—no mention of accelerometers or gyroscopes—and for the moment, the only game supported is something In2games themselves have cooked up called Squeeballs. No word yet on price and availability. [Tech Radar]
In2Games Gametrak Freedom Motion Controller for PS3 and 360 Pics Surface (Don't Worry Wii)
