Ikonoskop A-cam dll 1080p Camcorder Shoots 240MB of Video Every Second

The key to the crazy looking Ikonoskop A-cam dII camera may be the 80GB card that comes with it. How else would you expect to shoot 60 RAW frames of 1080p video—totalling out at 240MB—each and every second?

As our good friend and video wizard Charlie White points out, it doesn't have the specs to match the legendary 4K Red One, but it does cost a lot less, less than half at just south of US$10,000. That awesome memory card is twice as fast as the next best card on the market, but there is a catch: That 80GB will be used up in 15 minutes of video. [Ikonoskop via DVice]

