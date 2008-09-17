CollegeHumor, kings of turning internet memes into viral videos, have done it again with Professor Wikipedia. It's pretty awesome, although I take issue with the notion that nobody wants to know the names of all the makeup artists who worked on the original Star Wars trilogy. I'm pretty sure Jesus Diaz does. Guy is a superfan. [CollegeHumor]
If Wikipedia was a Professor, College Would Be Awesome [Citation Needed]
