Iconic My Document Laptop Sleeve Now Purchasable

The My Document notebook folder folder we posted back in May has finally made its way to the US by way of Thinkgeek. Always an expert at setting up shipping agreements with overseas manufacturers, Thinkgeek now offers this for US$29.99 + shipping, which is much easier than arranging an import from Taiwan yourself. It fits all notebooks up to 15.4 inches, and it's the best way to attract attention at Starbucks short of pouring a grande latte down your shirt (both men and women). [Think Geek via DVICE]