Iconic My Document Laptop Sleeve Now Purchasable

The My Document notebook folder folder we posted back in May has finally made its way to the US by way of Thinkgeek. Always an expert at setting up shipping agreements with overseas manufacturers, Thinkgeek now offers this for US$29.99 + shipping, which is much easier than arranging an import from Taiwan yourself. It fits all notebooks up to 15.4 inches, and it's the best way to attract attention at Starbucks short of pouring a grande latte down your shirt (both men and women). [Think Geek via DVICE]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

