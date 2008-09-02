IceTV Facebook App Lets You Rate And Discuss TV

For the multitude of people out there who use IceTV as their EPG of choice, you'll be happy to know that you can now network your watching opinions through Facebook. By downloading the IceTV Facebook App, you can rate TV shows, comment, see what TV shows are popular among your friends, what shows are in your schedule to record and more.

The software's in Beta at the moment, and they've got a forum page dedicated to getting feedback on the Facebook App. But if this sounds like something you could use, let us know how it goes in comments.

[IceTV Facebook App]