iBikeConsole is Bicycle iPod Mount, Remote Controller, Trip Computer in One

Cycling and listening to an iPod can be pretty dangerous as the music masks the road sounds, and fiddling with the controls can have you veering all over place: iBikeConsole is designed to help with some of that. It's a handlebar iPod nano mount that houses your PMP in a shock and rain-proof case, and comes with remote controls you mount near to the grip locations so you don't have to move your hands far. Neat... and it even functions as a bike computer, tracking your ride time, speed and distance and so on. Available now for US$76. [Product page via UberGizmo]