Gee whiz guys, why didn't any of us think of this sooner? You know Swarovski crystals, those fancy, shiny pieces of glass that kind of look like diamonds but are much cheaper? Let's put them in contact lenses! Sure, it's essentially putting shards of glass on your eye, but it's just so cool looking! Bling bling! Going blind is totally hot this season anyways, so we'll just ride this wave of trendiness all the way to the bank! The eye bank! Hiyo! [Mami Magazine via BornRich]