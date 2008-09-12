Hulger's Maple and Brass Pappa*Phone: Skypin' With Wood

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

These great-looking handmade VoIP handsets, designed by Hulger, are individually handcrafted to order out of solid American maple by Furni in Montreal. They'll work with all the usual VoIP and chat apps via USB on PC and Mac for US$300. Is wood the new glossy white plastic? I kind of hope so, cause when done right, it's beautiful. MoCo Loco has a nice look inside the factory, if you want to see the giant solid block of wood that will be your Pappa*Phone's, er, daddy.



More factory shots at Moco Loco. [Moco Loco, Hulger via BBG]

