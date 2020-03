French Gadget Site GeekInc, got an early HTC Touch HD unit to play with, and took a bunch of pics to show for it, including a couple of size comparisons against the iPhone. As you can see, they're pretty much the same size, save for some backend tapering. Their own impressions more or less coincide with our own hands-on, in that TouchFlo was super smooth, the screen was huge, and it appears the Touch HD camera handles low light pretty well. Check out a few more images at [GeekInc] .