HTC Touch HD Looks Big and Beautiful

It's all rumour and speculation, but a picture paints a thousand internet links. This alleged HTC Touch HD is a fullscreen touch device with WVGA (800X480) resolution—essentially taking, say, the Touch Diamond's razor-sharp screen and making it longer. As another metric, if you think the iPhone looks nice, realise that screen runs in 480x320.

Other specs include 528MHz processor, 256MB RAM, 512MB, HSDPA, GPS and just 12mm of thickness. It's supposed to be "in stores for Santa." [Modaco Thanks everyone!]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

