Let the drooling continue: The guys at "Generation Phone House" have run through HTC's Touch HD (or the "ash tee say touch essh day" for the non-Francophone among us) in video, and just as we said in our first-hand impressions, it's looking mighty nice here stacked up against an iPhone 3G and a Samsung Omnia. TouchFlo is looking smooth as ever here on that WVGA 480x800 screen. Release date please? [YouTube - Thanks, Franklin!]