HTC Touch HD Gets Beautifully Confirmed in Official Shots, Specs

After the spyshots got us drooling, official images of the gorgeous HTC Touch HD have popped up on HTC's site, along with complete specs. Aside from the sweet WVGA 480x800 screen, GPS, Wi-Fi, TouchFLO UI and dual cameras are also confirmed for the WinMo Pro 6.1 beaut. Unfortunately, the 3G goodness is only for Euro/Asia bands. Hit the jump for full specs and shot gallery.

Processor Qualcomm® MSM 7201A™ 528 MHz

Operating System Windows Mobile® 6.1 Professional

Memory

ROM: 512 MB

RAM: 288 MB

Dimensions 115 mm x 62.8 mm x 12 mm

(4.35 in x 2.5 in x 0.47 in)

Weight 146.4 grams (5.164 ounces) with battery

Display 3.8-inch TFT-LCD flat touch-sensitive screen with 480 x 800 WVGA resolution

Network HSDPA/WCDMA:

*

Europe/Asia: 900/2100 MHz

* Up to 2 Mbps up-link and 7.2 Mbps down-link speeds

Quad-band GSM/GPRS/EDGE:

*

850/900/1800/1900 MHz

(Band frequency and data speed are operator dependent.)

Device Control

* HTC TouchFLO™ 3D

* Touch-sensitive front panel buttons

GPS GPS and A-GPS ready

Connectivity Bluetooth® 2.0 with Enhanced Data Rate and A2DP for wireless stereo headsets

Wi-Fi®: IEEE 802.11 b/g

HTC ExtUSB™ (11-pin mini-USB 2.0)

Camera

Main camera: 5 megapixel colour camera with auto focus

Second camera: VGA CMOS colour camera

Audio Built-in 3.5 mm audio jack, microphone, speaker, and FM radio

Ring tone formats:

*

AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, QCP, MP3, WMA, WAV

*

40 polyphonic and standard MIDI format 0 and 1 (SMF)/SP MIDI

Battery

Rechargeable Lithium-ion or Lithium-ion polymer battery

Capacity: 1350 mAh

Talk time:

*

Up to 390 minutes for WCDMA

*

Up to 310 minutes for GSM

Standby time:

*

Up to 450 hours for WCDMA

*

Up to 390 hours for GSM

Video call time: Up to 120 minutes

(The above are subject to network and phone usage.)

Expansion Slot microSD™ memory card (SDHC™ capable)

AC Adaptor Voltage range/frequency: 100 ~ 240V AC, 50/60 Hz

DC output: 5V and 1A