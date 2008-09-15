How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

HTC Touch HD Gets Beautifully Confirmed in Official Shots, Specs

After the spyshots got us drooling, official images of the gorgeous HTC Touch HD have popped up on HTC's site, along with complete specs. Aside from the sweet WVGA 480x800 screen, GPS, Wi-Fi, TouchFLO UI and dual cameras are also confirmed for the WinMo Pro 6.1 beaut. Unfortunately, the 3G goodness is only for Euro/Asia bands. Hit the jump for full specs and shot gallery.

Processor Qualcomm® MSM 7201A™ 528 MHz
Operating System Windows Mobile® 6.1 Professional
Memory
ROM: 512 MB
RAM: 288 MB
Dimensions 115 mm x 62.8 mm x 12 mm
(4.35 in x 2.5 in x 0.47 in)
Weight 146.4 grams (5.164 ounces) with battery
Display 3.8-inch TFT-LCD flat touch-sensitive screen with 480 x 800 WVGA resolution
Network HSDPA/WCDMA:

*
Europe/Asia: 900/2100 MHz
* Up to 2 Mbps up-link and 7.2 Mbps down-link speeds

Quad-band GSM/GPRS/EDGE:

*
850/900/1800/1900 MHz

(Band frequency and data speed are operator dependent.)
Device Control

* HTC TouchFLO™ 3D
* Touch-sensitive front panel buttons

GPS GPS and A-GPS ready
Connectivity Bluetooth® 2.0 with Enhanced Data Rate and A2DP for wireless stereo headsets
Wi-Fi®: IEEE 802.11 b/g
HTC ExtUSB™ (11-pin mini-USB 2.0)
Camera

Main camera: 5 megapixel colour camera with auto focus
Second camera: VGA CMOS colour camera
Audio Built-in 3.5 mm audio jack, microphone, speaker, and FM radio
Ring tone formats:

*
AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, QCP, MP3, WMA, WAV
*
40 polyphonic and standard MIDI format 0 and 1 (SMF)/SP MIDI

Battery

Rechargeable Lithium-ion or Lithium-ion polymer battery
Capacity: 1350 mAh

Talk time:

*
Up to 390 minutes for WCDMA
*
Up to 310 minutes for GSM

Standby time:

*
Up to 450 hours for WCDMA
*
Up to 390 hours for GSM

Video call time: Up to 120 minutes
(The above are subject to network and phone usage.)
Expansion Slot microSD™ memory card (SDHC™ capable)
AC Adaptor Voltage range/frequency: 100 ~ 240V AC, 50/60 Hz
DC output: 5V and 1A

[HTC via Engadget]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles