HTC Touch HD Gets Beautifully Confirmed in Official Shots, Specs

After the spyshots got us drooling, official images of the gorgeous HTC Touch HD have popped up on HTC's site, along with complete specs. Aside from the sweet WVGA 480x800 screen, GPS, Wi-Fi, TouchFLO UI and dual cameras are also confirmed for the WinMo Pro 6.1 beaut. Unfortunately, the 3G goodness is only for Euro/Asia bands. Hit the jump for full specs and shot gallery.
Processor Qualcomm® MSM 7201A™ 528 MHz
Operating System Windows Mobile® 6.1 Professional
Memory
ROM: 512 MB
RAM: 288 MB
Dimensions 115 mm x 62.8 mm x 12 mm
(4.35 in x 2.5 in x 0.47 in)
Weight 146.4 grams (5.164 ounces) with battery
Display 3.8-inch TFT-LCD flat touch-sensitive screen with 480 x 800 WVGA resolution
Network HSDPA/WCDMA:
*
Europe/Asia: 900/2100 MHz
* Up to 2 Mbps up-link and 7.2 Mbps down-link speeds
Quad-band GSM/GPRS/EDGE:
*
850/900/1800/1900 MHz
(Band frequency and data speed are operator dependent.)
Device Control
* HTC TouchFLO™ 3D
* Touch-sensitive front panel buttons
GPS GPS and A-GPS ready
Connectivity Bluetooth® 2.0 with Enhanced Data Rate and A2DP for wireless stereo headsets
Wi-Fi®: IEEE 802.11 b/g
HTC ExtUSB™ (11-pin mini-USB 2.0)
Camera
Main camera: 5 megapixel colour camera with auto focus
Second camera: VGA CMOS colour camera
Audio Built-in 3.5 mm audio jack, microphone, speaker, and FM radio
Ring tone formats:
*
AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, QCP, MP3, WMA, WAV
*
40 polyphonic and standard MIDI format 0 and 1 (SMF)/SP MIDI
Battery
Rechargeable Lithium-ion or Lithium-ion polymer battery
Capacity: 1350 mAh
Talk time:
*
Up to 390 minutes for WCDMA
*
Up to 310 minutes for GSM
Standby time:
*
Up to 450 hours for WCDMA
*
Up to 390 hours for GSM
Video call time: Up to 120 minutes
(The above are subject to network and phone usage.)
Expansion Slot microSD™ memory card (SDHC™ capable)
AC Adaptor Voltage range/frequency: 100 ~ 240V AC, 50/60 Hz
DC output: 5V and 1A