HTC Touch 3G Pictures and Specs Leak: Touch 3G and Viva Officially Confirmed

Looking a lot like original HTC Touch, this HTC Touch3G was found by Engadget hiding on the HTC Touch HD official page. It looks like it's got Europe-style 3G, 3.2-megapixel camera, Bluetooth, AGPS, Wi-Fi and a 2.8-inch screen. The data also says it's got the TouchFLO UI, and quad-band GSM. So this phone's not the Opal, since that's got EDGE and a Ti Omap processor and this has HSDPA and a Qualcomm chip. It's not quite as simple as a 3G Touch update, since it's also got GPS. We'll have to wait for HTC to stump up official news. Update: It's now official.

So it turns out it is a pretty decent upgrade/remake of the original Touch: it's mentioned in the following official HTC press release, which also mentions the HTC Viva. That's a new name, but you should recognise it: actually the HTC Opal we mentioned before, and it's targeted at developing markets.

Taoyuan, Taiwan — September 16th, 2008 — HTC Corporation, a global leader in mobile phone innovation and design, today introduced the HTC Touch 3G and HTC Touch Viva.

Continuing HTC's touch-phone tradition, the Touch 3G and Touch Viva utilise TouchFLO, HTC's finger-touch optimised navigation experience enabling quick, one-touch access to the people, messages and information people want. "The HTC Touch 3G and Touch Viva embody our commitment to build a family of touch phones that are powerful and stylish but also offer something to everyone," said Peter Chou, president and CEO, HTC Corporation. "Whether you're a professional or a student you can now get an HTC touch phone with a beautiful touch user experience." HTC Touch 3G

The Touch 3G offers an uncompromising touch phone experience with powerful Internet capabilities including wireless download speeds up to 18 times faster than standard 3G. As part of this browsing experience users can zoom and pan Websites with one-hand. This true mobile broadband experience allows users to navigate more easily, leveraging the mobile Internet in a variety of ways. With the Touch 3G, customers can search for and watch streaming video from YouTube, get directions and mapping using Google Maps for mobile and stay updated on the latest news with the integrated RSS reader. HTC Touch Viva

The Touch Viva blends an affordable touch phone with the benefits of HTC's TouchFLO, an easy to use phone and an optimised mobile Internet experience. In addition, with Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional, users can easily synchronise their calendar, contacts, emails and more with their personal computer. Availability

Both devices will be available in early October 2008 in a variety of markets. The Touch 3G will be available in four colors: sophisticated black, noble gold, sparkle blue and modern brown while the HTC Touch Viva will be available in Storm Gray. Product Specifications

HTC Touch 3G

• Size: 102 x 53.6 x 14.5 mm

• Weight: 96g

• Connectivity: GSM/EDGE: 850/900/1800/1900 MHz & WCDMA / HSPA: 900/2100MHz. HSDPA 7.2 Mbps

• Software/Operating system: HTC TouchFLO with Windows Mobile® 6.1 Professional

• Display: 2.8 inch QVGA screen

• Camera: 3.2 megapixel

• Internal memory: 256 MB flash; 192 MB RAM

• Memory card: microSD™

• Bluetooth®: 2.0 with EDR

• GPS: GPS/AGPS

• Interface: HTC ExtUSB™ (mini-USB and audio jack in one; USB 2.0 High-Speed)

• Battery: 1100 mAh

• Talk time: WCDMA: Up to 360 minutes*** / GSM: Up to 400 minutes***

• Standby time: WCDMA: Up to 450 hours*** / GSM: Up to 365 hours***

• Chipset: Qualcomm® MSM7225™ 528 MHz

HTC Touch Viva

• Size: 104.5 x 59 x 15.75 mm

• Weight: 110g

• Connectivity: GSM/EDGE: 850/900/1800/1900 MHz

• Software/Operating system: HTC TouchFLO with Windows Mobile® 6.1 Professional

• Display: 2.8 inch QVGA screen

• Camera: 2 megapixel

• Internal memory: 256 MB flash; 128 MB RAM

• Memory card: microSD™

• WLAN: 802.11 b/g

• Bluetooth®: 2.0 with EDR

• GPS: GPS/AGPS

• Interface: HTC ExtUSB™ (mini-USB and audio jack in one; USB 2.0 High-Speed)

• Battery: 1100 mAh

• Talk time: GSM: Up to 480 minutes***

• Standby time: GSM: Up to 270 hours***

• Chipset: TI OMAP 850, 201 MHz

