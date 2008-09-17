HP's Wireless Comfort keyboard and mouse combo has a number of other things going for it, apart from being wireless: the mouse has an ergonomic design, four-way tilt wheel and programmable buttons, and the keyboard's got a cushioned wrist-rest, a rotary selector control and 31 programmable function keys. Including a dedicated CTRL-ALT-DEL. Ohoho yes...everyone's favourite Windows uncrash key combo has its own button. Is HP saying Windows is unreliable? Kinda. Available now for $US80. [Laptopmag]
HP's Wireless Comfort Keyboard Has Emergency CTRL-ALT-DEL Key
