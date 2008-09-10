How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

HP Vivienne Tam Special Edition Laptop Gets Fashionable Debut on NYC Catwalk

New York City fashion week may be a strange place to debut the average new laptop, but it's very fitting for HP's Vivienne Tam Special Edition machine. She was approached by HP to design them a new laptop, and she came up with something that's apparently a "true reflection of the needs of a modern woman who cares about fashion but is also passionate about her technology." Updated: More data has emerged on the machine

To that end, it has a complimentary embroidered case/sleeve and is approximately clutch purse-sized... with what could be a 10-inch widescreen. It looks like a UMPC-style notebook, but there's just no word at all on the specs of the device. And that's something that'd amuse and annoy many modern tech-passionate women I know. It'll be out in October, price still to be announced. [Crunchgear]

Update: Over at Laptopmag they've had a very short—restricted by a secretive HP—hands-on with the special notebook. HP is apparently labelling it a "Digital Clutch"-style product, but has declined to mention the device's name. It resembles the HP 2133 Mini-Note except that, as suspected, it has a 10-inch screen versus the 2133's 8.9-inches. The keyboard also appeared the same as the 92% Mini-Notes, as did the position of the trackpad and mouse keys.[Laptopmag]

