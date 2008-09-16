HP Touchsmart IQ816 Adds Bigger Screen, Blu-ray, VESA Wall Mount

HPs Touchsmart all-in-one, launched earlier this summer, was a pretty good all-in-one PC, and now it got a few more features that sweeten the deal. The key updates for the Touchsmart IQ816 are that it now comes with a 25.5-inch LCD, Blu-ray drive and VESA wall mount capability.
Other new features include a drive bay for HP's Pocket Drive line of portable hard drives, NVIDIA GeForce 9600M video card and a multi-colour light that illuminates the space under the computer for the keyboard (previously it was just fluorescent white). Other than that, the technical specs and touchscreen technology remain the same, as does the general design. Also available is the IQ804, which lacks the Blu-ray drive and NVIDIA 9600M.
The Touchsmart IQ816 starts at US$2100 and will ship on October 12, while the IQ804 starts at US$1900 and will be available on September 21.
