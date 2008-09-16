HP Portable Digital Picture Frame Lets You Take Your Pics On The Go

OK, OK...so it's another damn digital photo frame, but bear with me. Equipped with a 3.5-inch, 320x240 display, it may not do anything that the average frame doesn't, yet it's appealing to the eye. It's simple design is appropriate for its overall lack of complexity — it has a USB 2.0 port, MP3 support, a single SD card slot, internal memory that accepts up to 45 JPEG photos and a few navigation buttons. Plus its small and thin and doubles as a clock/calendar on the go.

The battery lasts for 2 hours, or you can opt to use USB or AC power. HP also announced a 10-inch wood-accented digital photo frame that does all the same things as the smaller one, but also has Pictbridge capability, support for all the major flash formats, and MPEG video playback. In addition, it has a remote and stereo speakers.However, it looks like it's more your grandmother than anyone else.

Both frames are available now, with the 3.5-inch HP Digial Picture Frame selling for US$60, and the 10-inch selling for US$220.