HP Launches HDX Range - Voodoo Quality For The Rest Of The World

HP are one of the biggest (if the not the biggest) seller of notebooks in Australia (and the Asia-Pacific region), yet they don't have that whole "high-end" PC entry into the premium market. well, they didn't, anyway. This week they announced their new HDX brand - a high performance label that brings a high-definition experience (HDX, get it?) to their users around the world.

HP admit that they've learned a lot from their acquisition of the Voodoo brand in the US, and the HDX is their attempt to bring those lessons to the market. That doesn't mean we'll never see Voodoo in Australia, but it's unlikely in the near future.

Available in a 16-inch and an 18.4-inch model, the HDX range features the new Fluid imprint across the outside front cover and palm rest. Inside the HDX16, you get Vista Home Premium SP1, a 1366 x 768 BrightView Infinity Display (upgradeable to 1080p version), up to 8GB RAM, Blu-ray disc drive, Express Card Slot, integrated HD tuner, Altec Lansing speakers, webcam with microphone, 6-cell Li-ion battery and a fingerprint reader. It weighs in at 3.205kg with battery, and measures 37.85 x 33.5 x 4.32 cm. Meanwhile, the HDX18 comes standard with the 1080p screen, 8-cell battery, with space for an extra hard drive. Both models feature the latest intel Centrino 2 Processors and an NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT with 512MB of dedicated memory.

Pricing hasn't been announced for Australia, but they quoted a US price of $US1399 for the HDX16 and $US1699 for the HDX18. They should be shipping at the end of this month.

