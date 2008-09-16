HP Gaming Mice Have 5 Programmable Profiles, 5 Macro Buttons

HP has two new mice out dedicated to gaming. The HDX Laser Mouse gives you five mouse setting profiles, five programmable macro buttons, and is allegedly eight times faster than conventional mice. The slightly more advanced Laser Gaming Mouse with Voodoo DNA gives you everything the regular laser mouse has, plus HP's VoodooDNA GUI software for even speedier mousing. The company also released pictures of its wireless Vector Mouse, but no details as of yet. The regular Laser Mouse will set you back US$40, while the Voodoo DNA version is US$60.
The Laser Gaming Mouse with Voodoo DNA is pictured above. Here's the more ho-hum Laser Mouse:
And here's the mysterious Vector Mouse:
Plug and Play Performance
• Customise your mouse for an effortless gaming experience personalised to the way you play
Features & Benefits:
• Keep up to 5 mouse setting profiles
• Five programmable buttons to store macros
• 8x faster than conventional mice. Delivers blazing speed and instant acceleration
• Polytetrafluoroethylene Gaming Feet. Large, frictionless feet for effortless smooth glide
• High resolution engine churns images at an astounding 6.4Mpixels/sec. Large sensor array and precision laser technology allow the HDX Laser Mouse to deliver best-in-class performance and tracking
• Gaming laser mouse with four on the fly selectable DPIs
• DPI=400/800/1600/2400 *
• 4 multi-colour DPI settings
• Up to 35 inches/second **
• Up to 8G
• Up to 500 reports/second
• Full speed USB 2.0
• 5 programmable buttons
• 5 individual setting profiles
• 4 large Teflong feet, 3D racing rubber tire pattern scroll wheel
System Requirements:
• Genuine Windows Vista® or Genuine Windows® XP
Warranty and Support:
• One-year, worldwide parts-and-labour limited warranty
• 24x7 HP technical phone support during warranty period
What's in the Box:
• Laser mouse
• Documentation
• Software Driver
• 1 year limited warranty
Additional Information:
Questions about the HP HDX Laser Mouse?
