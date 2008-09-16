HP Gaming Mice Have 5 Programmable Profiles, 5 Macro Buttons

HP has two new mice out dedicated to gaming. The HDX Laser Mouse gives you five mouse setting profiles, five programmable macro buttons, and is allegedly eight times faster than conventional mice. The slightly more advanced Laser Gaming Mouse with Voodoo DNA gives you everything the regular laser mouse has, plus HP's VoodooDNA GUI software for even speedier mousing. The company also released pictures of its wireless Vector Mouse, but no details as of yet. The regular Laser Mouse will set you back US$40, while the Voodoo DNA version is US$60.

The Laser Gaming Mouse with Voodoo DNA is pictured above. Here's the more ho-hum Laser Mouse:



And here's the mysterious Vector Mouse:

