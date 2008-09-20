How Android Will Help Google Profile You

The first Android phone is dropping next week, and the people who pick it up will be toting around mobile Google software in their pocket wherever they go. They'll be using mobile Google apps, probably in concert with using Gmail, Gcal and Google Maps on their normal computer. We know that Google is tossing out all user data after 9 months, but you've got to wonder what kind of a picture Google is getting of its heavy users like that when it's only getting info from how its apps are used. After the jump, an imagined day in the life of a Google user, as recorded and perceived by the Googleplex itself.
07:36:04: Application — Gmail
User reads 1 new emails
Keywords: dinner, match.com, reply, date
Current Demographic Profile: Single Male/Female
07:43:38: Application — Search
Search Term: italian restaurant upper east side manhattan
Search Term: italian restaurant upper east side manhattan cheap
Search Term: creampies
Current Demographic Profile: Single Male New Yorker
08:31:17: Application — Gmail
User sends 1 new email
Keywords: dinner, meet, Ford Fiesta
Current Demographic Profile: Single Male New Yorker, Low Income
08:40:03: Application — Search
Search Term: vern troyer sex tape
Current Demographic Profile: Single Male New Yorker, Low Income, Midget Fetishist
11:01:12: Application — Google Reader
Feed read: Gizmodo
Feed read: Kotaku
Feed read: Cute Overload
Feed read: Gothamist
Feed read: Gizmodo
Feed read: Kottke
Feed read: Boing Boing
Feed read: Fleshbot
Current Demographic Profile: Single Male New Yorker, Low Income, Midget Fetishist, Cubicle Dweller
12:14:30: Application — Google Maps Mobile
Search Term: SuperCuts
Near: Current Location
Current Demographic Profile: Single Male New Yorker, Low Income, Midget Fetishist, Cubicle Dweller, Cheapskate
12:59:08: Application — Mobile Search
Search Term: slimming pants
Current Demographic Profile: Single Male New Yorker, Low Income, Midget Fetishist, Cubicle Dweller, Cheapskate, Insecure
13:01:56: Application — Google Maps Mobile
Search Term: H&M
Near: Current Location
Current Demographic Profile: Single Male New Yorker, Low Income, Midget Fetishist, Cubicle Dweller, Cheapskate, Insecure, Trendy
13:42:12: Application — Google Maps Mobile
Search Term: Florist
Near: Current Location
Current Demographic Profile: Single Male New Yorker, Low Income, Midget Fetishist, Cubicle Dweller, Cheapskate, Insecure, Trendy, Unimaginative
14:19:31: Application — Search
Search Term: dating tips
Search Term: first dates
Search Term: halitosis cure
Search Term: bang bus
Current Demographic Profile: Single Male New Yorker, Low Income, Midget Fetishist, Cubicle Dweller, Cheapskate, Insecure, Trendy, Unimaginative, Virgin
14:55:00: Application — GCal
Reminder: Sales Meeting in Five Minutes Sent via: Text
Current Demographic Profile: Single Male New Yorker, Low Income, Midget Fetishist, Cubicle Dweller, Cheapskate, Insecure, Trendy, Unimaginative, Virgin, Boring Job Holder
17:13:49: Application — Google Reader
Feed read: Gizmodo
Feed read: Fleshbot
Current Demographic Profile: Single Male New Yorker, Low Income, Midget Fetishist, Cubicle Dweller, Cheapskate, Insecure, Trendy, Unimaginative, Virgin, Boring Job Holder, Porn Addict
18:51:10: Application — Google Maps Mobile
Start Location: Current Location
End Location: Olive Garden
Current Demographic Profile: Single Male New Yorker, Low Income, Midget Fetishist, Cubicle Dweller, Cheapskate, Insecure, Trendy, Unimaginative, Virgin, Boring Job Holder, Porn Addict, Fat, Not Italian
19:15:03: Application — Mobile Gmail
User sends 1 new email
Keywords: date, forgot, still here
Current Demographic Profile: Single Male New Yorker, Low Income, Midget Fetishist, Cubicle Dweller, Cheapskate, Insecure, Trendy, Unimaginative, Virgin, Boring Job Holder, Porn Addict, Fat, Not Italian, Pathetic
19:20:41: Application — Mobile Gmail
User reads 0 new emails
Current Demographic Profile: Single Male New Yorker, Low Income, Midget Fetishist, Cubicle Dweller, Cheapskate, Insecure, Trendy, Unimaginative, Virgin, Porn Addict, Fat, Not Italian, So Pathetic
19:26:11: Application — Mobile Gmail
User reads 0 new emails
Current Demographic Profile: Single Male New Yorker, Low Income, Midget Fetishist, Cubicle Dweller, Cheapskate, Insecure, Trendy, Unimaginative, Virgin, Porn Addict, Fat, Not Italian, So Pathetic, Desperate
19:31:55: Application — Mobile Gmail
User reads 0 new emails
Current Demographic Profile: Single Male New Yorker, Low Income, Midget Fetishist, Cubicle Dweller, Cheapskate, Insecure, Trendy, Unimaginative, Virgin, Porn Addict, Fat, Not Italian, So Pathetic, So Desperate
19:40:21: Application — Google Maps Mobile
Search Term: Strip Club
Near: Current Location
Current Demographic Profile: Benny Goldman