Homemade Human Catapult Provides Not-Quite-Safe Fun

Not too long ago, I told you about the AirKick Human Catapult, a device designed to fling people into or at bodies of water. There was no video, sadly. Now, we have a video of what appears to be a homemade catapult very similar to AirKick's model, and it looks awesome. Just be sure to turn the volume down on the video before hitting play otherwise you run the risk of getting all aggroed up by the music and punching somebody in the face. [Uberreview via Geekologie]