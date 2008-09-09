Hitch Suction-Cup Belt Lets You Catch Free Rides, Dice with Death

Mixing suction-cups with the chance of a high-speed death: sounds like fun, and exactly what designer Robert Nightingale has come up with in his "Hitch" concept. It's a smidge like the free-ride skateboard Kouriers in Snow Crash and a smidge like bad building-climbing gear from B-movies. The idea of Hitch is simply to sucker onto a vehicle that's about to move off, using the belt and hand suction cups, thereby gaining yourself a free journey. But Robert also suggests aircraft hangers as a good hitchhiking location, which I'm pretty certain is a one-way ticket to a Darwin Award. [Yanko Design]