Here's a Peak at Sony Ericsson's Biodegradable GreenHeart Concept Phone

Ever get so pissed at your mobile phone that you just want to chuck it into the trash? If Sony Ericsson's GreenHeart phone ever sees the light of day, you'll be able to do it, and nature will take care of the rest. For now, the phone is a concept (aren't they always?), but the designers are hoping to inspire other manufacturers with its environmentally-friendly feature set. Since you're asking, that entails bio-plastic, recycled plastic, HTML docs instead of printed ones, and a zero charger with 3.5mW of standby power. It ain't too sexy, sure, but this puppy decomposes with the best of them. [Mobile Cowboys via Boy Genius Report]