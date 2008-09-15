Here Come the Living Room DJ Poseurs: Activision's DJ Hero Revealed

Our sister blog Kotaku already has all the latest deets on Activision's DJ Hero, but we'd be remiss here at Gizmodo if we didn't at least profile the latest bit of shiny video game-related plastic that could be invading living rooms in the near future. After more than a dozen iterations and two years of development time, the "controller" looks like a "simplified DJ deck." There's a platter for scratching; sampling buttons; a cross fader; and a sound effects dial (think whammy bar in Guitar Hero, says Kotaku). Check out Kotaku for more, including info on the leg grooves developer FreeStyleGames has included on the base of the unit for super lazy couch DJ heroes! Please note the image is not what DJ Hero looks like. [Kotaku]