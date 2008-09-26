Happy Landing Zipline Rescues You (And Child) From Exploding Buildings

The picture is funny, but the invention is actually legitimately neat. The Alongo Happy Landing Escaper is a wire system that mounts to an emergency exit or beefy window frame, deploys mechanically (without a need for electricity) and allows riders up to 180 kg to slowly descend from a high rise building safely while wearing just a modest safety harness.

We're assuming that without someone on the ground, the wire drops straight down without an anchor, but the bundled Alongo Hook tempers speeds automatically so you don't just plummet to your death. The only humorous point (beyond these splendid action pictures) is that the system is set for users to carry the child, without any additional harness for little ones. In other words, hold on tight during your 20-floor descent. Because playing Batman is probably harder than it looks. [Alongo]