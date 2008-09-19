Hands-On: Canon EOS 5D Mark II

We got our hands on Canon's brand-new full-HD shooting 5D Mk II monster tonight, and well, yeah, we want it just as much as we did last night—even though Canon wouldn't let us pop our own CF cards in for some test shots and vids. We're not mad though—we ran through live view, video mode autofocus and everything else you can do with an SLR with no CF (ie: grope, grope, grope). Let's look.

As you know, AF during live view and HD video recording is tricky business. But the 5D adds three distinct modes for AF during live view—color contrast and facial recognition, a "quick" mode which quickly drops the mirror. You won't be able to track a fast moving object, but all are serviceable. Live view definitely takes a few seconds to pop to live, but it's worth the wait for what you get in the end. As you'll soon see here on Giz.