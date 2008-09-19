How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Hands On: Asus's AiGuru SV1 Grandma-Friendly Skype Videophone

OK guys, is it out yet or isn't it? This morning, official word of Asus's new AiGuru SV1, a standalone (no PC required) Skype videophone was released and then retracted—but here we are tonight at a media event in NYC and what do we see sitting on Skype's table? Not sure what the nervousness is about, cause the thing is pretty cool.

Just about everyone in Skype's market already has a PC or laptop they're going to be Skypin' from—but for those less comfortable with the whole "computer" thing it's a nice way to keep in touch. It connects via Wi-Fi or Ethernet and has a full contacts interface in Skype trademark bubbly style that I've always liked on a 7-inch screen. Video quality isn't amazing, but it does the job. Skype obviously really shines for cheap long distance, so if you've got an international Grams, get her this.

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

