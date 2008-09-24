Halo Energy Sword Makes You Unstoppable/Arrestable

We've all picked up the Covenant Energy Sword in a multiplayer match of Halo, grinning with childlike glee...only to be combo sniped and teabagged into oblivion. Now you can settle the score in real life with this Halo energy sword replica. Cast in stainless steel finished with the reflective "spectrum treatment," the 27-inch sword will mirror the red blood of your enemies, the blue flashes of police lights and the dark consequences of your actions as you spend life in jail...oh so far from your precious sword. You were an Arbiter once, long ago. And for a moment, it was wonderful. [Trueswords via Kotaku]