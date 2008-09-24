Halo Energy Sword Makes You Unstoppable/Arrestable

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We've all picked up the Covenant Energy Sword in a multiplayer match of Halo, grinning with childlike glee...only to be combo sniped and teabagged into oblivion. Now you can settle the score in real life with this Halo energy sword replica. Cast in stainless steel finished with the reflective "spectrum treatment," the 27-inch sword will mirror the red blood of your enemies, the blue flashes of police lights and the dark consequences of your actions as you spend life in jail...oh so far from your precious sword. You were an Arbiter once, long ago. And for a moment, it was wonderful. [Trueswords via Kotaku]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

