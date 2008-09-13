How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Hackers Hit LHC, Sorta Maybe Came Close To Actual Damage

Bad news today at the Large Hadron Collider, that big-bang tester everyone's been nervously joking about all week: Some badasses who call themselves the Greek Security Team hacked computers at the facility. In fact, they got in so deep, say reports, that they were "one step away" from cracking into the computer control system of one of the LHC's "detectors." Sounds scary, but it seems that, for scientists, it was more irksome than apocalyptic.

The so-called GST posted a menacing message at cmsmon.cern.ch, the website of the Compact Muon Solenoid Experiment team, which apparently closed with: "We are 2600 - dont mess with us." (Clearly, they didn't let proper punctuation get in the way of their dastardly schemes.) Eventually they were fended off. CERN spokesman James Gillies said, "There seems to be no harm done. From what they can tell, it was someone making the point that CMS was hackable."

But even if they had broken through to the next network, it isn't clear whether they could've commenced Operation: Space-Time Rift. Says the UK Telegraph:

If they had hacked into a second computer network, they could have turned off parts of the vast detector and, said the insider, "it is hard enough to make these things work if no one is messing with it."

In related news, here's yet another nervous LHC joke. [Telegraph UK - Thanks Jason and Henry!]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles