Hacker to Bypass iPhone Passcode Lock During Live Webcast on September 11th

On September 11th, Data-forensics expert Jonathan Zdziarski will guide law enforcement personnel "and anyone else who has a need to access the not-so-readily available data on an iPhone" through the process of bypassing the passcode lock security using a custom firmware bundle during a 45-minute webcast on O'Reilly.com. This will enable users to "recover, process, and remove sensitive data stored on the iPhone, iPhone 3G, and iPod Touch."

Zdziarski was one of the first to successfully open up the iPhone to 3rd party development, so you have to wonder what is the real motivation here. Is it about educating and supporting law enforcement on methods of gathering information, or is it really targeted towards hackers who may or may not have a malicious agenda? [Wired Gadget Lab]