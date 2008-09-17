Habitat Machines: Tomorrow's Architecture From Yesterday's Appliances

At first you see buildings of tomorrow, set on bleak plots of land against bleak skies. But then you notice the coffee pots. And the bathroom scales. And the meat grinders, the electric razors, the cake tins, the cheese graters and, well, you tell me. This is not a Photoshop contest, these are actual sculptures wittily erected by artist David Trautrimas for an exhibit entitled Habitat Machines opening next week at Toronto's Le Gallery. There's another haunting image below, and a few more over at Dezeen. Now I gotta go hack open my Kitchen-Aid stand mixer, to see if I can't just show the world Wilsonberg 2028. [Dezeen]