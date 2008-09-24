Gyration MotionSense Air Mouse Don't Need No Stinkin' Mousemat

Movea's Gyration Motionsense Air Mouse adds to the ranks of new mice with gyros and accelerometers inside so you can control your computer just by waving them mid-air. It's an ambidextrous mouse using 2.4GHz wireless tech with 100-foot range and it's got both customizable buttons and gesture recognition. Inside there are two rotational gyro axes and three linear accelerometer axes to detect your movements with greater precision, and it's got a mere 20ms start-up time. As if that's not enough, it's also got a standard laser mouse option in case your arm gets tired. Available early October for $US100. Press release below.

Milpitas, CA, September 24, 2008 - Movea, Inc., the leader in motion-sensing technology for business communications, home entertainment and mobile computing, today announced the retail availability of its new Gyration Air Mouse with MotionSense technology. The compact, wireless mouse was created with the mobile professional in mind, and is designed to work in the air or on a flat surface like a desktop.

Movea's MotionSense technology provides precise in-air motion tracking, so users can control the mouse cursor intuitively and with ease, whether delivering a PowerPoint™ presentation or watching online videos. Precision motion sensors guarantee faithful responses to natural hand movements whether in the boardroom, the living room or a cramped space, such as a seat on an aeroplane or train. A simple flick of the wrist will command presentations, enhanced with Movea's GyroTools™ presentation effects, or control multimedia entertainment on a laptop, allowing users to change the volume or skip a song on iTunes™, or flip a TV channel on Slingbox™.

Weighing less than four ounces, the Air Mouse is compact enough to fit in a messenger bag, briefcase or purse, and versatile enough to be integrated with a PC or laptop from wherever a user wants to work or enjoy digital entertainment. With a sleek, ergonomic design, the Air Mouse works very comfortably for left- or right-handed consumers.

"The market for notebooks is transforming, as more people are buying them equipped with wide screens and media features, and using them not only for traditional business applications but also for entertainment access," said Greg Smith, Vice President for Marketing at Movea Inc. "The Air-Mouse was designed with such people in mind, providing mobile workers and entertainment buffs the freedom to control their PCs whether they're at home or on the road."

Using a proprietary radio frequency (RF) technology, the in-air controls are effective up to 100 feet and work through walls. The Air Mouse includes a laser sensor for precise desktop tracking, making it ideal for working at a desk or other flat surface. The RF USB dongle stores conveniently inside the mouse, which ships with an elegant travel case and, due to its small size, easily packs into the smallest of handbags.

The device will be available for purchase in early October with a suggested North America retail price of $99.99. For more information on this and the family of Gyration motion-sensing products, visit www.gyration.com.