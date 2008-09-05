Guitar Hero World Tour Now Priced For AU

It was just the other day that Activision answered our call by giving us the Australian release date of their new Guitar Hero World Tour game. Now Kotaku's been graced with the other information we've been desperately seeking - the price.

It's not cheap, but it's not too expensive either, and in comparison to some of the figures that were being thrown around for Rock Band, it's positively bargain basement.

For the full kit, which include the game, guitar, microphone and drum set, you're looking at $330 for Xbox 360 and PS3, $320 for Wii and $300 for PS2. The game itself tops out at $90 on Xbox 360 and PS3 as well, so if you are just a Guitar Hero with the previous games and don't want to be in a band, this is a pretty decent option.

The full pricing is below the fold. I think I've just found my Birthday present this year.

Super Bundle (Contains Drum kit, guitar, mic, software) PS3 $329.95 XBX 360 $329.95 Wii $319.95 PS2 $299.95 Guitar Bundle (contains guitar and software) PS3 $169.95 XBX 360 $169.95 Wii $159.95 PS2 $149.95 Standalone Game Software PS3 $89.95 XBX 360 $89.95 Wii $79.95 PS2 $69.95

[via Kotaku]